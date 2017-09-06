Shootout at Springfield Twp gas station caught on camera

Dramatic video caught a shootout on camera at a Springfield Township gas station on Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 4, video captured tension in the parking lot of Sunoco on Hamilton Avenue at 7 Hills Drive.

Springfield Township Police said a teenager busted out the store door and began firing.

In the video, you see a man in a white hoodie, and another man next to him, begin firing at the same time back at the teen.

A man, who asked not to be identified, has lived in the area for several years and could not help noticing the bullet holes as he walked past the store.

"Got to have more police on the streets, you know. Help them keep the guns off the streets," he said.

Police said dozens of rounds were fired from several different guns.

Amazingly no bullets got in the store, no windows were broken and no one was hit.

Springfield Township Police said they know who the juvenile is and who all of the men involved are. They said the teen is the one who initiated the gunfire, and he will be the one going to jail for it.

They did not release his name, but they said an arrest is imminent.

