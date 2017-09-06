Video released of hit-and-run that killed toddler by the zoo

Video released shows the moments before a 3-year-old was killed after a day at the zoo. On Wednesday, the driver, 22 year-old Donteiz Dickey, was sentenced to 15 years.

Dickey admitted to striking a mother and her young daughter with a vehicle outside the zoo on their way home from the Festival of Lights.

Khloe Pitts died from her injuries.

"My daughter was only 3-years-old and she was beautiful happy and full of life," Joy White, 27, said.

She told the judge about her daughter that was taken far too soon.

"It was supposed to be a regular night out taking a trip to the zoo... my daughter loved animals," White said during court.

Dickey allegedly blew past a red light traveling south on Vine Street striking Khloe and White. She sustained serious injuries.

In the video, you see as they just begin to cross the street in the crosswalk, Dickey runs the light and strikes them both. They were sent flying into the air.

You can watch the video here - [GRAPHIC: Video shows hit-skip near Cincinnati Zoo - could be disturbing to some]

"I was thrown all the way across the street and I couldn't believe I was even alive," White said.

Khloe went into cardiac arrest, and was paralyzed from the neck down. She fought for 48 days until she died on Jan. 12.

Police say Dickey ditched his vehicle a few blocks away from the zoo and fled on foot.

[Driver sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed toddler by the zoo]

Dickey's family said they were sorry this happened.

"I definitely want to say I apologize for everyone in our family," they said in court.

White said she wanted to hear the apology from Dickey himself. She said he showed no remorse for what happened, and 15 years was not enough for taking her daughter's life away.

"He'll get out, he will be in his early 30's. He can start a whole new life. I can't do that... I will never be able to do that again," she said.

Dickey's girlfriend was also in the car when it happened and was the one to turn him in.

He was also given a lifetime suspension of his driver's license.

White said she plans to have a walk for Khloe on Nov. 26 to remember her daughter.

Copyright 2017 XIX. All rights reserved.