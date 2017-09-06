Mother upset after daycare refuses child because of broken leg

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly not allowed in her daycare and was forced to stay at home because of a broken leg. It happened at Kradle to Krayons Childcare in Newport.

Maddie is limited in what she can do after breaking her leg on Monday. She is now forced to get around in a stroller.

"She was jumping from a toy to my bed. I told her not to, of course. 3-year-olds, they do not listen," said mother Tiffany Burton.

When Burton tried taking her daughter back to daycare on Wednesday she said the staff at Kradle to Krayons turned her away.

"I had a note from the doctor that said she was perfectly fine to go back to daycare as long as they follow the recommendations. They said they would not do that. They said there was no way possible they would allow that to happen," said Burton.

The doctor's recommendations include Maddie keeping pressure off of her foot and putting ice on her leg periodically throughout the day.

"They turned her away which my understanding is against the law because as of right now she has a short-term disability," said Burton.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) does require child care programs to care for and accommodate the needs of children with disabilities. The owner of Kradle to Krayons, Kissha Lee said that because Maddie didn't have a boot on her leg or a wheelchair they didn't feel as though they could safely care for her.

"If she stayed in this (stroller) she would be fine. It's the same thing as a wheelchair. I just can't afford the wheelchair. The doctor said as long as she's not on her foot she's fine," said Burton.

She said because of the type of injury, the doctor is not able to put a hard cast on Maddie's leg. She says her 3-three year old will likely be restricted to this stroller for the next two months or longer so she needs the daycare to be more accommodating so that she can get back to her routine.

"I'm hoping for them to just make the recommendations so that way she can go back to daycare," Burton said.

Lee said that the daycare is accessible to those with disabilities and that they did not violate any regulations. Lee said that the childcare center has kept a child with a broken leg in the past.

