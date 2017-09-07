Fire breaks out at vacant Newport home - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire breaks out at vacant Newport home

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Crews battled flames in a vacant Newport home early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines) Crews battled flames in a vacant Newport home early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines)
NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire early Thursday.

No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 900 block of Ann Street just after 5 a.m., said Newport Fire Captain Matt Pleiman.

Some 35 firefighters were called to assist from several departments including Newport, Covington, Bellevue-Dayton and Southgate.

Additional crews were needed because the fire was in the walls and attic, according to the chief.

A fire investigation team also was called to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly