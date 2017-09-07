Cincinnati Zoo honors first responders with free admission

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is honoring those who protect the community.

All active police and fire personnel will receive free admission from September 11-17.

Those who qualify include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants.

First responders can also purchase admission tickets at 50% off for up to six family members.

A valid fire or police photo ID must be presented at the zoo.

Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.