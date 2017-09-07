Recipe: Nonna Maria’s Lasagna Grilled Cheese

Here is a recipe from Peachy Seiden with Peachy's Health Smart.

Ingredients:

16 oz. mozzarella, sliced

15 oz. authentic Italian ricotta

2 Tbsp. Italian grated parmesan

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. fresh garlic, chopped

16 oz. ground beef

8 slices Orlando Italian bread

2 Tbsp. softened butter

1 tsp. garlic powder

32 oz. Carfagna’s pasta sauce, divided

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl combine ricotta, 1 Tbsp. parmesan, black pepper, garlic and basil. Set aside.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir the ground beef until it is completely browned, approximately 7-10 min.

3. Lay out bread, butter one side and dust with garlic powder and remaining parmesan.

4. On the non-buttered side of 4 pieces spread the ricotta mixture (about 1-2 Tbsp. on each piece). Layer the ground beef on the ricotta, followed by the slices of mozzarella. On the remaining 4 pieces, spread 1-2 Tbsp of Carfagna’s sauce and place on the mozzarella to close the sandwiches.

5. Move to a preheated pan on medium heat and cook for approximately 90 seconds, pressing down with a spatula. Flip and repeat until golden brown.

6. Remove, cut and serve with remaining tomato sauce to dip or cover sandwich.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.