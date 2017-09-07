'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy kicks off Friday

The annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign kicks off Friday to help children and adults who suffer from muscular dystrophy, ALS and other related diseases.

Boots in hand, more than 800 Cincinnati firefighters will fan out near the city's firehouses.

They will greet motorists on the street, asking them to make donations in support of Muscular Dystrophy Association's mission to find treatments and cures for muscle-debilitating diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

“We couldn’t be more proud for this year’s Fill the Boot campaign by the inspiring, selfless individuals of the Cincinnati Fire Department Local 48 who make a profound impact on our families’ health, well-being and quality of life,” said Jennie King, MDA's executive director.

“Together with their unwavering Fill the Boot support, we will raise critical funds and awareness to empower kids and adults in Cincinnati with life-enhancing resources and support that will open new possibilities so they can live a life without limits.”

Money raised will help the Muscular efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs, such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at UC Health, Drake Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

They also help send more than 70 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at no cost to their families at Camp Campbell Gard in Hamilton, Ohio.

"Fill the Boot" will continue the next two Fridays, Sept. 15 and Sept. 22.

