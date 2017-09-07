Local shelter sends team to rescue pets in Hurricane Irma's path

A local animal shelter is stepping up to help homeless pets before Hurricane Irma hits.

League For Animal Welfare's emergency pet transport team left Thursday morning to head to Florida.

They will pull dogs and cats from shelters, freeing up space for animals that will be displaced when the hurricane hits.

"By creating space, we give those organizations the chance to house animals displaced, deserted or lost in the wake of Irma, and enable reunions where possible in the weeks to come," reads a statement on the League's gofundme page.

The shelter is asking for donations to support their efforts. Go here to make a donation.

"Remember, helping these animals has a double-impact: they find a forever home and displaced animals will be reunited with their families after Irma's impact."

