Florida residents offered discount at KY state parks during hurricane

Kentucky State Parks are offering a deal for Florida residents seeking a place to stay to avoid Hurricane Irma.

Visitors with a Florida driver's license will get 25% off the rate for lodge rooms and cottages through September 12.

The deal is valid at the 17 resort parks that feature lodges, restaurants and recreational activities.

Call the park to make a reservation and mention the code PR25.

