Milford man killed in Indiana crash

A semi truck driver from Milford died in a three vehicle crash in a construction zone.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-65 northbound, near the 160 mile marker.

Indiana State Police said a truck driven by Eric Woudema, 44 of Rensselaer, IN, partially blocking the light lane. He was pulling a lighted arrow board on the truck, directing traffic into the left lane.

A pickup truck, driven by Troy Whitkanack, 47 of Fairbanks, IN, was pulling a trailer with two construction workers picking up traffic cones.

Investigators said a tractor trailer failed to slow or follow signs, hitting both vehicles. The semi went off the road and rolled onto its side.

The driver, David King, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

