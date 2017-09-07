Crews called to 'potentially dangerous' hazmat situation in NKY

Numerous agencies were called to a hazmat incident at an industrial plant Thursday.

Dispatchers confirmed crews responded to US Nonwovens on Sandbank Road around 9:15 a.m.

An employee at the scene said they noticed some fumes while making a drain cleaner.

"The product is not toxic, it's not combustible, it's not explosive," said Inventory Manager Pete Kohlmorgen. "There was nothing that leaked onto the ground, everything is completely 100% contained."

The building was quickly evacuated and 911 was called.

"Safety is the most important thing for our people," said Kohlmorgen.

No injuries were reported.

Employees were sent home for the day.

No other businesses or houses were impacted.

"We're very mindful of how close we are to these homes," said Kohlmorgen. "The community was never in any danger."

Employees said the Environmental Protection Agency has been notified of the incident.

