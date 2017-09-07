Woman shot attempting to enter home with sharp item, police say

A woman told police she fired at a woman who tried to enter her residence Wednesday.

Middletown police responded to the 600 block of Wilson Street around 7 p.m. to find Kristina King, 34, suffering from severe cuts to the face.

King told police two women she didn't know attempted to force entry into her residence. She said one of them slashed her in the face with a sharp when as she attempted to shut the door.

She said the woman with the sharp item followed her into her house when she retreated, and began walking toward King's 10-year-old son.

King said she grabbed her firearm and fired at the woman, who then fled the area, possibly in a newer, dark-colored Cadillac STS-type vehicle with tinted windows.

Authorities say they collected numerous pieces of evidence at the scene.

Brindia Dominique Renee Thompson, 25, of Cincinnati, was located and arrested at the U.S. Medical Center. Thompson, accused of slashing King, had been struck by a round from King's firearm, according to authorities.

Thompson was taken to Middletown City Jail and charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. Additional charges are pending.

Those with information about the second woman involved should call 513-425-7785.

