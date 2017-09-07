Officials unveil first-of-its-kind program to reduce opioid deaths

A new naloxone access program and pilot study was introduced Thursday in Hamilton County.

It's an effort to reduce and prevent opioid-related deaths.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine called the heroin crisis a "mature drug epidemic."

"I don't see any signs of it abating," said DeWine.

He said 12-14 people are dying each day in the state.

"Those numbers would be dramatically, dramatically higher if it was not for naloxone," said DeWine.

Naloxone distribution in Hamilton County will be increased by more than 400% in an effort to prevent deaths.

"It's not just the number of people who are dying every day, it's the babies who are being born every day addicted, it's the number of children who are in foster care because one or both parents are drug addicts," said DeWine. "In fact we believe about half of all the children are there because one or both parents are drug addicts. Our jails have become detox centers. Our courts are overflowing."

The supply will be increased from 7,000 to 30,000 units of a needle-free, community-ready naloxone formulation.

"I think we have a moral obligation to try to save people," said DeWine.

The Attorney General's Office is working with Hamilton County Public Health, the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, BrightView Health and Adapt Pharma in the new program.

