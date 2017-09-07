A.J. Green says he used to juggle at high school basketball halftime shows: 'Follow your dreams, kids'

In a Players' Tribute article published Thursday, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green says football wasn't always his passion.

"When I was a kid, I used to be like a professional juggler in training," he wrote. "That’s funny, right?"

Green's anecdote about juggling on a unicycle at high-school basketball halftime shows ends with a simple message:

Anyway, follow your dreams.

The article is really a list of the five toughest corner backs he's ever faced in the National Football League, but the juggling anecdote was too good not to share.

