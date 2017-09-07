Air Care responding to Springfield Township crash, medics on scene

Air Care was called to the scene of a Springfield Township crash on Thursday.

It happened near Winton Road and Valley View Drive.

Springfield township is about 15 miles north of Cincinnati.

Two vehicles were involved -- a gray SUV and a silver car. One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by way of Air Care. Another was taken to UCMC in an ambulance.

An investigation is underway. Stay with FOX19 Now for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.