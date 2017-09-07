All clear given after 'suspicious device' investigation at Federal Building

Police and firefighters responded to the Federal Building downtown on Thursday afternoon.

They were called to the building in the 500 block of Main Street shortly before 2 p.m. Police confirmed they were checking out a laptop after something was detected during a scan.

CPD CBS on scene with CPD at 550 Main St. - suspicious device investigation. — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) September 7, 2017

Main Street was shut down as police investigated.

Employees said they were told to stay in their offices until they received other instructions.

Police gave the "all clear" around 3 p.m.

All clear at the Federal Building. Traffic opening soon. pic.twitter.com/9lSkkBCWbJ — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) September 7, 2017

