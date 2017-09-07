All clear given after 'suspicious device' investigation at Feder - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

All clear given after 'suspicious device' investigation at Federal Building

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Provided photo) (Provided photo)
(FOX19 Now) (FOX19 Now)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police and firefighters responded to the Federal Building downtown on Thursday afternoon.

They were called to the building in the 500 block of Main Street shortly before 2 p.m. Police confirmed they were checking out a laptop after something was detected during a scan.

Main Street was shut down as police investigated.

Employees said they were told to stay in their offices until they received other instructions.

Police gave the "all clear" around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly