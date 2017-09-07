Cincinnati on list of 41 cities that could host 2026 World Cup matches

In a united bid for a 2026 FIFA World Cup, 41 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have put in to serve as host cities.

Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium), Cleveland (FirstEnergy Stadium), and Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) are on that list.

The United Bid Committee will review all bid submissions and release an initial shortlist of cities later this Fall.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format.

All stadiums are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group stage matches, and a capacity of at least 80,000 to be considered for the Opening Match and the Final. Paul Brown Stadium has a capacity of 65,515.

Cities not selected to host matches may be involved with the 2026 World Cup in other ways such as hosting broadcast centers, team base camps, or other events.

The 41 bids break down as follows:

Canada, six cities

Mexico, three cities

U.S., 32 cities

41 CITIES ACROSS CANADA, MEXICO AND UNITED STATES BID TO SERVE AS HOST CITIES IN UNITED BID FOR 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP™https://t.co/LHhBuW55v0 pic.twitter.com/aTP2cbO7TD — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) September 7, 2017

