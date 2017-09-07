At Matthew 25, Red Cross Cincinnati 'the volunteers keep coming'

Both the American Red Cross and Matthew 25 Ministries are in full disaster relief mode as another hurricane sets its sights on the United States.

And that's part of what it's going to take to tackle two natural disasters of this magnitude.

At Matthew 25 Ministries in Blue Ash, dozens of volunteers helped out with the steady stream of cars and trucks coming in Thursday. Tim Vetty, with Matthew 25, says they've been taking supplies ever since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston.

"The volunteers keep coming," he said. "Supplies are desperately needed. We have a lot of supplies here but we're going to need a lot more."

That's where individual communities come in.

Krista Diehl, with Ursuline Academy, said they held a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey this past week.

"Collecting anything that Matthew 25 asked for -- and the community really came to the table," she said. "So this is the first of probably five or six loads that I'll be bringing over."

Over at the Red Cross on Dana Avenue, they are monitoring Irma's position and as well as preparations now underway in south Florida.

"We always prepare for multiple disasters, that's the business that we're in. But on this scale? This is an incredible scale," said Trish Smitson, with Cincinnati/Dayton area Chapter of the American Red Cross. "There's no question that we really have to work hard to make sure that we meet the needs of people."

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Red Cross is holding weekly volunteer classes. It's not too late to lend a helping hand -- just call the Red Cross at 513-579-3000 to sign up.

