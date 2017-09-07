Get to know Grainworks, West Chester's newest brewery, at Friday's grand opening

The owners of new Grainworks brewery take great pride in not only the beer, but also the physical brewery itself. (Source: Steven Brock)

The owners of new Grainworks brewery take great pride in not only the beer, but also the physical brewery itself.

The taproom tables and bar, farm/industrial-style accents, 1500 sq. ft. patio addition, and almost anything else guests see when they visit were designed and constructed by the three founders.

“We are craftsmen in every sense of the word and want to share our passion for beer after a good day’s work with our friends, neighbors, and community,” said Steven Brock. “We believe they will be pleasantly surprised with the results.”

Grainworks will have at least six different beer styles, including:

Haybale ESB

Scottish MISTS Scottish Ale

Killjoy Porter

Blueberry Ale

Brown Ale

West Coast IPA

Other styles may also be available.

The new brewery, located at 7790 Service Center Drive, will have its grand opening Sept. 9, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Grainworks has partnered with Liberty Township-based Lyon’s BBQ to be on site to serve up Texas-style beef brisket and pulled pork straight out of the smoker, along with various sides. Additional food options will be announced before the event.

Grainworks Brewing has been in the making for two years. Founders Brock, Anthony Russell, and Brian McGinnis know the area well, all living in Liberty Township.

“We love craft beer and entertaining friends, and starting a brewery is an idea which we had always kicked around. Talking with our neighbors, we picked up on their desire for more options to enjoy fresh, locally-made beers close to home,” said Brock. “So we set out to to make great beers in a comfortable, yet vibrant environment in our backyard.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.