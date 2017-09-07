Report: Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict to sign 3-year, $38.68M extension

Bengals veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict will sign a three-year extension worth $38.68 million, according to a report by NFL.com.

“Vontaze is still one of the young, emerging talents within the league,” said head coach Marvin Lewis. “We have worked hard at training, developing and retaining players. It’s pleasing that Vontaze has made this commitment to be a part of the organization going forward. It was important to reach an extension before the start of the season and we look forward to having Vontaze back with the team in a few weeks.”

Before Thursday, Burfict was under contract through the end of 2017 on a four-year deal worth $19 million. He would have become an unrestricted free agent in 2018 if not re-signed by the Bengals.

This extension would keep Burfict under contract with the Bengals through the 2020 season.

Burfict will begin the season serving a three-game suspension for the second straight year. His career suspensions and fines total just under $1.5 million in career money lost.

I'm told the #Bengals and LB Vontaze Burfict are working on a contract extension. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2017

