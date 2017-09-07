Cincinnati City Council passes resolution supporting DACA, urges Congress to preserve it

Cincinnati City Council has passed a resolution supporting DACA and urging Congress to pass new legislation to preserve it.

City Council says it is sending copies to Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, as well as representatives Brad Wenstrup and Steve Chabot.

Members of Congress have six months to find a fix before the program will expire.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

