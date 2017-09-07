Taco Bell stabbing sparked by love triangle

An August stabbing at a Springfield Township Taco Bell appears to have been sparked by a love triangle.

“The Defendant and the victim got into a fight over a mutual relationship they both had with the defendants wife,” said the prosecutor at the arraignment for 34-year-old Raymond Thompson.

Court documents show Thompson and the victim got into a verbal argument in the Taco Bell parking lot that turned physical after Thompson took a step towards the victim and the victim reacted by punching Thompson in the face.

From there, Thompson allegedly chased the victim around the parking lot until the victim fell to the ground. Then the affidavit states Thompason “gets above him and starts to stab him multiple times."

The initial argument is said to stem from both individuals having a relationship with Thompson’s wife, according to police and court records.

A report filed by one of the responding patrolmen states the victim was stabbed in the chest and the back of the head. Thompson was also cut during the struggle for the weapon.

Police records indicate two knives were taken into evidence. Both weapons are said to belong to Thompson.

He is facing one count of felonious assault and he will be back in court on September 18th.

