Cincinnati couple stranded in Saint Thomas

Right now, a Cincinnati couple is stranded in Saint Thomas because of Hurricane Irma. The next available flight to Cincinnati is Saturday, but with Hurricane Jose headed towards the Caribbean they are afraid that the flight might be cancelled.

Stephanie Binder-Mullins is trying not to fear the worst after losing communication with her brother and sister-in-law Matt and Susan Mullins.

"Their generator was working and their phone was working until 1:00 p.m. today but we haven't heard from them," said Binder-Mullins. She says when she last spoke with them earlier today they said that they were able to get six gallons and canned food.



The couple is now hunkered down in a hotel in Saint Thomas surrounded by damage after Hurricane Irma blew through with winds up to 185 mph.

Matt and Susan left for St. John last week. "At first they didn't think that the hurricane would be an issue and once they heard it really is they moved by boat to St. Thomas." Binder-Mullins says her husband urged his twin brother to leave as fast as he good. "My husband was so concerned get out of there whatever the cost is you just got to go but they couldn't get out fast enough."



They booked a $1,200 flight back to Cincinnati last Saturday, but the flight was cancelled.



They are left stranded on the island without electricity and with limited food. Binder-Mullins says the area is completely devastated. "It's not good to the point that they don't want people in the streets. In the area around the airport I don't think it's a good area. It's dangerous and so they're trying to keep esp. tourists out of those areas."



She says right now they are safe, but she and her husband are counting down the days until they return home. "He's worried about his brother and we're all worried about their safety."

