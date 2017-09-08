Sheriff's office rallies around veteran deputy diagnosed with 2 deadly cancers

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is rallying around one of their own after a veteran deputy was diagnosed with two deadly types of cancer.

Deputy Mike Ware learned in the past week he has pancreatic and liver cancer, according to his GoFundMe page.

"This is devastating news to all who know and love Mike. There is not a soul in our organization that could speak ill of Mike Ware," wrote Corporal Hayes on the webpage.

Since just Thursday, $2,195 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal. Proceeds will help the deputy and father of four with medical bills and related expenses.

Ware has been recovering from recent back surgery and was due to return to work as an enforcement officer Wednesday, according to Hayes.

But stomach pain led to a trip to the emergency room, followed by hospitalization at the James Cancer Center at The Ohio State University Medical Center, according to his post.

That's where doctors gave Ware his grim diagnosis. Pancreatic and liver cancer both have low survival rates, according to the American Cancer Society.

"Mike recently was transferred to patrol the Village of Lincoln Heights. Being a veteran of our department for over twenty years, he was excited to work in a beat where he felt like he could make a difference. Mike does.

"I was honored to be working with Mike when we were dispatched to a shooting when over 100 rounds were fired and four people were shot," Corporal Hayes wrote.

"Mike responded to a residence where two victims were located, secured the scene and aided the victims located there by himself. His conduct was was exceptional and commended.

"I never have to worry with Mike by my side. Now it's time to give back to my brother, friend and partner off and on for twenty years. Now I worry because Mike is not by my side and I need to step up and help my friend and partner.

"I humbly ask for your help for one of the best partners,, friend, fiancé, dad and all around great human being someone can have.

Mike has a fiancé and four children to take care of. I'm asking for donations to defer medical costs and immediate financial needs that the family may have.



"It is my hope that Mike has touched enough people in a like manor to help with short term needs that Mike and his family would have."

