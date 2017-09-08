Car slams into house, driver charged with OVI

A motorist is accused of being drunk when his vehicle slammed into a Newtown home early Friday.

Andrew Minshall, 25, of Anderson Township, told police he drank a few of the empty Bud Light bottles among a 12-pack they found in his green 1994 Lexus SC 400, said Officer Jake Stoll.

The Lexus crashed into a home in the 6800 block of Center Street just before 1 a.m.

Minshall was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center treated and released by 5 a.m., Stoll said.

He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and failure to control a motor vehicle, court records show.

Minshall was booked into the Hamilton County jail. He is scheduled to go to court Saturday morning.

It's not clear yet if speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Minshall's blood alcohol level also is not yet known, but police said they should have it soon.

He submitted a blood sample at the hospital.

