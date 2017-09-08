Crash involving school bus, semi slows SB I-75

Your morning commute is slower than usual on southbound Interstate 75 due to a crash involving a school bus and semi tractor-trailer.

Delays are up to at least 30 minutes as you approach the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

A semi rear-ended an empty, small school bus between the exits for Galbraith and Paddock roads just before 7 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The bus driver reported a minor head injury.

There were no immediate injuries reported from the semi.

All lanes remain open, but traffic is crawling in the area.

Coincidentally, a second and nearly identical crash was reported shortly after on southbound I-71 between Kenwood and Red Bank roads.

The bus also was empty and the driver suffered a minor head injury when a semi slammed to the back of it just after 7 a.m., dispatchers said.

BREAKING TRAFFIC: Semi vs. school bus crash has SB75 backed up at Ronald Reagan. 29 minutes to get to Downtown at this time. WATCH @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/S5iN9F56MV — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 8, 2017

TRAVEL TIMES: 8am. Get ready to sit in traffic! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KU2uqiIvC8 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 8, 2017

