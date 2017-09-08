Crash involving school bus, semi slows SB I-75 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

Your morning commute is slower than usual on southbound Interstate 75 due to a crash involving a school bus and semi tractor-trailer.

Delays are up to at least 30 minutes as you approach the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

A semi rear-ended an empty, small school bus between the exits for Galbraith and Paddock roads just before 7 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The bus driver reported a minor head injury.

There were no immediate injuries reported from the semi.

All lanes remain open, but traffic is crawling in the area.

Coincidentally, a second and nearly identical crash was reported shortly after on southbound I-71 between Kenwood and Red Bank roads.

The bus also was empty and the driver suffered a minor head injury when a semi slammed to the back of it just after 7 a.m., dispatchers said.

