Mother speaks after 3-year-old is killed in hit and run

It's been nearly 10 months since a 3-year-old girl was killed walking outside the Cincinnati Zoo with her parents.

Khloe Pitts was struck by a car while crossing the street from the zoo's Festival of Lights in November of 2016.

Just one day after the video was released, the child's mother spoke only to FOX19 Now.

"I don't want to see it," said Khloe's mother, Joy White. "I don't want to see me and my 3-year-old getting mauled by an SUV. I already got images in my mind that's going to stick with me for the rest of my life. With my daughter in a hospital bed not being able to see, walk, talk, eat. Just normal things that in life you know and that was taken from her."

The man behind the wheel was Donteiz Dickey. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the hit and run.

White said they did everything they were suppose to do that night.

They waited for the walk sign.

The light was red, but in the end none of that mattered as Dickey came speeding by, killing her daughter.

White said it is very difficult to go to the place where they were struck.

"Knowing that people that cross the same street every single day to go in and out of the zoo," said White.

"I would love to see something here at the crosswalk to caution drivers to stop. To caution drivers and let them know it's a cross walk here. It's children here, it's families here we have to cross the street. I would like for them to put up some speed bumps and maybe build another bridge and let's call that Khloe's Way."

White hopes to start Khloe's Closet Collection, which will have t-shirts, lip gloss, hats, nail polish, all the things she said her daughter loved.

A walk is planned for late November.

