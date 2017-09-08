Semi hits motorcyclist, throwing him into ditch

A motorcyclist is expected to recover after a semi tractor trailer stuck his bike, throwing him off his bike and into a ditch Friday morning, a township spokeswoman said.

The accident was reported as the semi turned into a driveway at Crescentville and Mosteller roads just after 7 a.m., Barb Wilson said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike into a ditch.

He was was wearing a helmet and remained conscious, Wilson said.

The man was taken to West Chester Hospital with non-life threatening injuries including a couple broken toes, Wilson said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

