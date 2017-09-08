NKY mothers to compete in worldwide breastfeeding challenge

Local mothers are planning to breastfeed together in an effort to win a competition.

They'll attempt to have the most babies latched on and nursing at the same time.

The Northern Kentucky Breastfeeding Challenge 2017 will take place from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event will be held at the Boone County Extension, 1955 Burlington Pike. It is sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Breastfeeding Coalition.

Besides the breastfeeding count at 11 a.m., the event will feature information on local breastfeeding resources, a raffle and snacks.

Mothers can register here or by calling Nancy Merk at (859) 363-2113.

Officials are also hoping to raise breastfeeding rates in Kentucky, which are below the national target.

Almost 75% of Kentucky babies born in 2014 were ever breastfed, compared to 59% of babies born in a decade earlier.

But officials say just 44% of the state's babies are still breastfed at six months old.

The Healthy People 2020 goal is for 80% of babies to be breastfed at birth, and 60% at six months.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.