Judge denies driver's request for license after fatal crash

A former Metro bus driver convicted in a deadly crash will still not be allowed to drive.

Tyrone Patrick was in court Friday, requesting limited driving privileges.

He was convicted of killing Stephen Frank, 73, and seriously injuring Emily Frank as they were in a crosswalk in Hyde Park Square on January 27, 2016.

In August of 2016, Patrick was sentenced to community service and probation and his license was suspended for five years.

Patrick was requesting limited driving privileges, saying he is a pastor and needed to be able to drive to complete his ministries.

"It doesn't effect me, it effects the people I serve," said Patrick.

"Tyrone is an absolutely kind soul, he works very hard," Patrick's attorney said, before Judge Ted Berry spoke.

"There's not doubt he's a good man," said Judge Berry. "But we have one maimed victim and we have one deceased victim."

Emily Frank was also in court to speak about her father's death, and her injuries.

"It's still not over for me," said Frank. "I still have months of recovery. I can't run my businesses. I don't have the luxury of walking to work because I can't walk very well."

Frank said because of the severity of her injuries, she cannot wear any shoes but flip-flops and she has another surgery scheduled for October.

She asked Judge Berry that he not give Patrick any driving privileges.

"I'm just not okay with it," Frank said.

Judge Berry denied Patrick's request.

"You're just gonna have to walk a little more for now," said Judge Berry. "That's what Mother Teresa did, that's what Jesus Christ did, that's what Dr. King did, they walked."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.