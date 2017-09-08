Duke Energy sending workers to help after Hurricane Irma

Duke Energy is preparing to send more than 1,400 midwest line workers, contractors and related support personnel to Florida and the Carolinas.

The workers will help repair power outages expected as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Specifically from Ohio and Kentucky, are 770 line workers, tree trimmers, damage assessors and underground specialists, as well as other administrative, supervisory and safety personnel.

The crews will leave on Saturday. A second group will be deployed on Sunday.

Duke Energy said they will report to an area outside of Florida to meet with other utility crews and await further instructions.

They will then be dispatched to storm-damaged areas in Florida.

"Because we're a large utility, we can deploy some of our local personnel to help focus on specific storm-damaged areas and restore power to customers more quickly," said Jim Henning, president Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "Many of these workers are seasoned line crews, having worked in several large-scale storm restoration efforts."

During the deployment, regular non-emergency work throughout here at home may be rescheduled.

Enough workers will remain locally for any emergencies.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.