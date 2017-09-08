Police: 4-year-old accidentally shot in Ripley County

A child is expected to recover after an accidental shooting outside of Milan.

Detectives responded to a house in the 1000 block of South County Road 625 East late Thursday evening, after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

According to Indiana State Police, a 4-year-old boy found a loaded gun inside the home and accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Family members gave him first aid and then took him to Dearborn County Hospital. From there, he was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment.

At this time, the boy's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to Indiana State Police. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Once the police investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office for review.

