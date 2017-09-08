Terminally ill boy, 6, meets Bengals at practice: 'Win the game'

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert was all smiles Friday as he met the Cincinnati Bengals. (All photos: FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

The Cincinnati Benagls clap for "Superbubz" as Coach Marvin Lewis leads him onto the field at Paul Brown Stadium Friday.

A terminally ill 6-year-old boy had another wish fulfilled Friday when he met the Cincinnati Bengals and Coach Marvin Lewis at Paul Brown Stadium.

Wearing a #18 jersey for his favorite player, wide receiver A.J. Green, Walter "Superbubz" Herbert tossed a football with long snapper Clark Harris while the team did final walk-thrus.

The Bengals are preparing to kick off their 50th season in a home game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

After practice, the entire team clapped for Superbubz as Lewis led him onto the field to join them in a huddle: "One, two, three, WIN!"

Green and Quarterback Andy Dalton spent time talking to Superbubz. Green knelt down and signed the front and back of Superbubz's jersey.

Dalton, Green and all the other players also signed a football for him.

"Walter, thanks for coming out today. Did you have fun?" Lewis asked him.

"Yeah," he responded.

"All right, very good. Any last minute messages?"

"Nooo," Superbubz shook his head.

"Just win, right?" interjected running back Jeremy Hill.

"Just win," Lewis repeated.

"Win the game," Superbubz told them.

"That's right, that's right," Lewis smiled.

Superbubz has little time left, his parents have said doctors told them, after a 2-year battle against neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer.

His parents are trying to give him every opportunity to experience as many fun events as possible as they enjoy their final weeks together.

Superbubz's story obviously touched the kind and generous Lewis, who deeply cares for children. The coach has helped youth for years through his foundation in mentoring and granting more than $1 million in scholarships.

The Bengals also donated a football autographed by A.J. Green, gloves autographed by Jeremy Hill and cleats autographed by Vontaze Burfict for a Sept. 16 benefit for the Herbert family at Public House in Cheviot.

Superbubz puts things into perspective, Lewis acknowledged.

"We are so blessed to be able to do what we do. But to have these young people come out here and take part in our Friday practices and see the smiles on their faces as they greet the players and it's great for the players to really have a chance to reach out to them," he said.

"These guys have young children of their own and it's always a great message to them and we are very thankful for what we are and what we have."

Coach Marvin Lewis thanked Superbubz and his family for stopping by @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/vsggwCKsYU — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 8, 2017

Superbubz, 6, of Fairfield has been meeting Cincinnati's professional athletes and graduates from high school tonight @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/24yapTy2f7 — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 8, 2017

After @Bengals players left, Superbubz & his family were allowed to stay as long as they wished so the boy could enjoy playing at PBS pic.twitter.com/a81y5lHhPq — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 8, 2017

