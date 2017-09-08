Cincinnati's streetcar turns 1

The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar tuned one year old this week. (Credit: City of Cincinnati)

The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar tuned one year old this week.

The streetcar launched into service on Sept. 9, 2016, with a goal of connecting Cincinnatians and visitors to festivals, businesses, restaurants and entertainment from The Banks to Over-the-Rhine.

According to streetcar representatives:

More than 730,000 trips have been taken

More than 104,000 miles have been driven

In July, some riders complained about problems with the ticket vending machines. Metro suggests customers use the Cincy EZ Ride App, though some have told FOX19 Now that isn't a perfect solution.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.