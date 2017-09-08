Cincinnati SPCA expecting dozens of pets evacuated from Florida and Texas

The window to escape Hurricane Irma's deadly fury is rapidly closing in Florida and animal rescue group are trying to save the furry ones before it gets too chaotic.

The Cincinnati SPCA is one of several organizations taking in cats and dogs that are refugees of the incoming storm.

Right now, animal shelters in Irma's path are clearing out to make room for new cats and dogs that will inevitably be orphaned after the hurricane blows through, according to the Cincinnati SPCA's COO Mike Retzlaff.

He says the Cincinnati shelter is expecting to pick up about 30 displaced pets from Columbus that are being flown in from Florida sometime Friday night or early Saturday.

But it isn't just Florida. Harvey's devastation is still taking a tole and Cincinnati's SPCA shelter anticipates a few dozens animals from Texas to come in. This is on top of more pups and kittens expected to come in from Florida in the coming days.

