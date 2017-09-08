PHOTO: Cans of Skyline sit alone in Orlando-area Walmart during Hurricane Irma prep

Apparently not everyone is a fan of Cincinnati-style chili. (Source: WXIX)

Apparently not everyone is a fan of Cincinnati-style chili.

A FOX19 NOW viewer recently sent in this photo, saying her daughter who lives in Florida noticed a familiar brand during this week's Hurricane Irma prep:

The daughter lives in Ocoee, Fla., just northwest of Orlando. She says the photo was taken this week at a Walmart in the area.

The race to flee Hurricane Irma became a marathon nightmare as more than a half-million people were ordered to leave South Florida on Thursday.

MORE: Traffic nightmare as 500K people told to leave South Florida

