Hundreds of Florida evacuees flew to CVG Friday

Hundreds of those evacuating Florida are trying to make their way to Cincinnati -- nine flights out of Florida were scheduled to arrive at the CVG airport Friday.

Many could only bring what they could carry as they arrived in Cincinnati.

"We were trying to take precautions make sure we can get out of the area so that we can try to beat the storm," said Christopher Watson.

He and his wife live in Fort Lauderdale. He says they were lucky to get out when they did.

"A couple of my friends, it was hard for them to get a flight. A lot of the flights are booked so they have to resort to driving their vehicles," he said.

Driving out of Florida hasn't been easy, either. Millions trying to escape have caused backups on the interstate, and some gas stations have run out of fuel.

Sarah Flavien was planning to hunker down and wait out the storm with her family in Miami.

"We were all prepared for the storm. We shuttered up the house. We had all of our supplies and we were just ready to ride it out, but when I saw the 5 p.m. advisory last night I just got a gut feeling to take my family and leave," said Flavien.

Thursday night she booked the last four seats on an American Airline flight with two hours to spare, leaving behind family and friends.

"It's just extremely emotional right now. I'm glad we made it safe but we're thinking about them and praying," said Flavien.

Several passengers at the airport say is has been difficult getting flights out of Florida.

Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida on Sunday.

