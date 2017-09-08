Amberley Village wedding reception interrupted by propane tank blast

There was a propane tank explosion at a wedding in Amberley Village on Friday. (Source: WXIX)

According to an eyewitness, there was a fire on a grill being used for catering, which spread to a large propane tank.

An explosion allegedly sent one piece of the grill flying.

The reception was held at French Park, and residents a 1/2 mile away from the party reported hearing the blast.

