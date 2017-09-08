Abused pup presses on, police pressing charges - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Abused pup presses on, police pressing charges

Posted by Ken Brown, Multimedia Journalist
HART Rescue’s latest addition comes from a very troubled past. (Source: WXIX) HART Rescue’s latest addition comes from a very troubled past. (Source: WXIX)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

HART Rescue’s latest addition comes from a very troubled past.

Duke, a 1-year-old pup, is believed to have been beaten and abused by his previous owner.

“A neighbor is saying that she saw the whole thing,” HART’s Shari Wyenandt said. “Duke’s owner was beating him and then threw him over the fence by the leg.”

Duke was originally found in a ditch by the side of a Gallatin County road, and was believed to have been hit by a car. But after the shelter shared a post on social media, a different picture of what happened was brought to their attention.

“We got word today that the police went down and they are filling charges of animal abuse to this owner, so it’s a small win,” Wyenandt said.

HART officials say the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward with charges against Duke’s former owner.

Duke’s surgery has been paid for and a foster has already come forward, but Duke is still going to need physical therapy to rehab the broken leg. The vet believes Duke’s leg was broken for as many as three weeks before receiving medical attention. The new foster will drive from Grant County, Kentucky to pick Duke up at the County Animal Hospital in West Chester on Monday.

The Gallatin County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page didn’t hold back when giving their followers the latest on Duke’s situation:

“My heart breaks for this beautiful boy. He was not hit by a car. He was beat by his monster owner and slung over the fence by his back leg. I have been given information and am currently trying to have charges filed for animal cruelty against this idiot that should never own another dog in this lifetime. Thank you everyone for sharing and getting Duke safely to the vet and donating for his treatment. I will update as soon as I know more.”

If you’re interested in helping with HART’s mission, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

