Mother of toddler found dead with drugs in system says police should take closer look

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The mother of a 1-year-old who died of a drug overdose says she believes there are more people that need to be held accountable in her child's death.

The baby's father was indicted this past month. The mother, Charmaine Burns, said she has learned there were others around her child the day he died, and she feels they should be investigated.

Though police have not indicated they would move in that direction, she's hoping they take that step.

So what happened to 1-year-old Dorrico Brown Junior? He died a day after Mother's Day. Burns says a toxicology report shows he had Xanax, Benadryl, and Oxycodone in his system.

"Three different drugs in a 1-year-old's system that can not walk, talk -- so many different scenario's have played in my mind and I still don't know," she said.

Dorrico Brown, Sr., 33, has been indicted on charges of endangering children and involuntary manslaughter.

But the mother said he was not alone in the home the day the child died.

"Initially, I was told he was the only one there and then we learn that the roommate was there and just recently I learned that another woman was there," Burns said.

Answers as to how the drugs got into her son's system are still unclear.

She said she hopes the people who know what happened with her son will do the right thing and give her family some peace.

