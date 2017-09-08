'Superbubz' presented diploma after finishing up 12 grades in 2 days

Superbubz is not only brave, he's smart, too. (Source: WXIX)

Superbubz is not only brave, he's smart, too.

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert finished all 12 grades in two days and a graduation ceremony was held for him Friday in Fairfield.

He wore a red cap and gown as he was presented with a diploma at Fairfield High School.

His parents also got pictures of him at every grade level for their photo album.

Superbubz, 6, and is battling cancer. He's been crossing things off of his bucket list every day.

RELATED

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.