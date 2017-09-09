Pedestrian, 36, fatally hit in NKY

Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.Full Story >
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.Full Story >
The latest track shows Irma has weakened to a Category 4 hurricane as it makes its way through Cuba.Full Story >
The latest track shows Irma has weakened to a Category 4 hurricane as it makes its way through Cuba.Full Story >
Armed Taco Bell employees were manning the cash register Wednesday morning when two masked men tried to rob the restaurant.Full Story >
Armed Taco Bell employees were manning the cash register Wednesday morning when two masked men tried to rob the restaurant.Full Story >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.Full Story >
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.Full Story >
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.Full Story >