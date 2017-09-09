Hurricane Irma aimed at Keys, Tampa. Watch on air and in our app as this powerful storm prepares to hit the U.S.

There’s a mad scramble to get out of Florida before Hurricane Irma hits and many people are landing in the Tri-State.Full Story >
There’s a mad scramble to get out of Florida before Hurricane Irma hits and many people are landing in the Tri-State.Full Story >
A terminally ill 6-year-old boy had another wish fulfilled Friday when he met the Cincinnati Bengals and Coach Marvin Lewis at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
A terminally ill 6-year-old boy had another wish fulfilled Friday when he met the Cincinnati Bengals and Coach Marvin Lewis at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
Saturday and Sunday both look great with more sunshine and highs of 70 and 72.Full Story >
Saturday and Sunday both look great with more sunshine and highs of 70 and 72.Full Story >
A 36-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in Northern Kentucky Friday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 36-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in Northern Kentucky Friday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
The mother of a 1-year-old who died of a drug overdose says she believes there are more people that need to be held accountable in her child's death.Full Story >
The mother of a 1-year-old who died of a drug overdose says she believes there are more people that need to be held accountable in her child's death.Full Story >
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateFull Story >
Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuateFull Story >
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionFull Story >
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the regionFull Story >
A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World RecordsFull Story >
A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World RecordsFull Story >
Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.Full Story >
Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.Full Story >
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildFull Story >
A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mildFull Story >
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneFull Story >
Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom BrowneFull Story >
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.Full Story >
Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.Full Story >
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyFull Story >
When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegallyFull Story >
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaFull Story >
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaFull Story >
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaFull Story >
President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North DakotaFull Story >