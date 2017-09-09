The Latest: Forecasters say Irma now aimed at Keys, Tampa - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Hurricane Irma aimed at Keys, Tampa. Watch on air and in our app as this powerful storm prepares to hit the U.S.

The eye of powerful Hurricane Irma is now expected to hit southwest Florida and Tampa sometime Sunday, but the entire state will feel the storm's effects, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While Miami won't get the core of Irma, it will still get life-threatening hurricane conditions, Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen told the Associated Press early Saturday.

The Category 4 storm pounded Cuba early Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

It is expected to strengthen before hitting Florida.

