Fatal crash closes Beechmont Levee

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.Full Story >
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.Full Story >
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.Full Story >
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.Full Story >
