Fatal crash closes Beechmont Levee

A fatal crash shut down Beechmont Levee between Wilmer Avenue and Ohio 32 near Lunken Airport Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati police said

The road, also called Beechmont Avenue, will be closed for about two hours, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle vs. a car about 12:45 p.m.

Further details were not immediately provided.

