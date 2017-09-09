Fatal crash closes Beechmont Levee - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fatal crash closes Beechmont Levee

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Chris Waldmann FOX19 NOW/Chris Waldmann
LINWOOD, OH (FOX19 NOW) -

A fatal crash shut down Beechmont Levee between Wilmer Avenue and Ohio 32 near Lunken Airport Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati police said

The road, also called Beechmont Avenue, will be closed for about two hours, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle vs. a car about 12:45 p.m.

Further details were not immediately provided.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly