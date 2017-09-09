Ferry sent by Marriott not 'able' to transport Ohioans stranded on St. Thomas

A group of eight southwest Ohio residents remain trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area earlier this week. (Source: WXIX)

A group of eight southwest Ohio residents remain trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area earlier this week.

The group of friends is desperately trying to get back to the U.S. before Hurricane Jose passes through.

"We've been using whatever resources we can to find, different ways to get off of this island," Staci Terry said.

Terry, her husband and six other Ohioans thought they had a way off the island on Friday after making contact with the Coast Guard in Puerto Rico. Terry said the lieutenant she spoke with said a boat would be coming to the Marriott near their hotel.

"[The Lt.] told us it was kind of a first-come first-serve. Never mentioned that it was for Marriott guests only," Terry said.

Separated from the Marriott guests, Terry and an estimated 30 others trying to get home were put into another line.

"Once we got to the docks and learned that it was for, Marriott guests only, they told us that we could get in a different line and wait -- so we got the impression that we would, if there was room, they would let us on," Terry said.

In a Facebook video that has gone viral, another woman standing in line shares her frustration with social media, saying:

"They had 600 and something seats and they filled them with 300 Marriott guests and there are 35 people over here waiting and we can't get on this large boat that will hold at least 2-300 more people and it was Marriott's decision, Marriott did not let us on this boat."

FOX19 NOW made contact with Marriott International about the incident and the following information was released:

"On Friday, Marriott was able to secure a ferry to transport about 600 of our guests from St. Thomas to Puerto Rico. These were guests who had to stay behind after the airport closed in advance of Hurricane Irma. The ferry departed St. Thomas Friday, September 8, with the Marriott guests on board. There were a number of additional people gathered at the dock who were not our guests who also expressed a desire to leave St. Thomas. We very much wanted to assist these other travelers to Puerto Rico, however, the Marriott team on-the-ground was told they had no authorization to board additional passengers. With Hurricane Jose on a path to St. Thomas, the ferry had a tight window to pick up passengers and safely depart. As a company, Marriott places a priority on the safety and security of our guests, but we also have a long tradition of looking out for the greater community. In this case, we weren’t able to help and as grateful as we are that we were able to transport our guests, we are saddened that we were not able to do the same for more people. We continue to work with local authorities in St. Thomas to help support the relief efforts there."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.