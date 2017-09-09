Man hospitalized after North Fairmount shooting

Police are looking for a dark-colored vehicle after a shooting Saturday in North Fairmount.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Harrison.

A man in his 30s was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the shooting, where he underwent surgery, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or the dark-colored vehicle should call CRIMESTOPPERS.

