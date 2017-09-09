Police search for man after Springdale stabbing

Springdale police responded to a stabbing Saturday.

They say it happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chesterdale Circle, inside the Willows apartment complex.

Two male juveniles were found with stab wounds and taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

Authorities are now searching for a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 5 inches in height. Police say he's about 20 years old.

They said he was last seen running with a group of four or five other Hispanic men.

Those with information on this stabbing should call Springdale police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.