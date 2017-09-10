Ohio Task Force 1 in 'deployable/ready mode' to respond to South

Ohio Task Force 1 is in "deployable/ready mode" Sunday as Hurricane Irma slams into Florida and works its way up the coast, the statewide urban search and rescue team announced on their Facebook page.

"OH-TF1 is currently being held in reserve for any additional requests for assistance," they wrote. Team management keeps a close eye on requests coming from FEMA."

"OH-TF1 continues to support our country and citizens in times of need. Currently, OH-TF1 has four members deployed in various oversight positions as part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System.

"These four members, deployed in Florida and other emergency operations centers, are part of the FEMA US&R Incident Support Team responsible for managing FEMA Urban Search and Rescue operations.



Currently, the FEMA US&R program has over 1,300 rescuers deployed across the Southern United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ohio Task Force 1 returned last week from rescuing Hurricane Harvey victims. Ten local firefighters were part of that 49-member team, including four from Cincinnati Fire Department.

This time, is is expected 80 to 85 task force members will head South.

