Who Dey 'I Do': Couple gets married at Bengals tailgate

The bride wore a white veil. The groom wore orange and black.

A couple got married at the Cincinnati Bengals tailgate Sunday morning.

They kissed for the first time as man and wife amid cheers and shouts of "Who Dey!"

No word yet if they plan to name their first born son A.J. or Vontaze.

How do the best fans kickoff our 50th season?



With a #Bengals wedding at the tailgate! #Bengals50



Congrats Ryan & Julia! #WeddingDEY pic.twitter.com/FJ1jqSeMg0 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 10, 2017

