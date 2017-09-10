Who Dey 'I Do': Couple gets married at Bengals tailgate - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Who Dey 'I Do': Couple gets married at Bengals tailgate

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
The bride wore a white veil. The groom wore orange and black.

A couple got married at the Cincinnati Bengals tailgate Sunday morning.

They kissed for the first time as man and wife amid cheers and shouts of "Who Dey!"

No word yet if they plan to name their first born son A.J. or Vontaze.

