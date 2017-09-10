Watch Hurricane Irma live stream from Sarasota

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph as it barrels up Florida's Gulf Coast headed for Naples.

Thousands of people evacuated in the Tampa region Saturday when the storm moved more west than east, indicating it would go up the Gulf Coast.

Residents soon made their way to local shelters, which were quickly filling up.

The governor warned some storm surges could be deadly.

"You can't survive these storm surges," the governor said on Sunday.

Sarasota station WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens.

Watch the live stream for up-to-the-moment activity in that region:

